Desist From Participation in Demonstrations, Strikes: Government to Employees

Srinagar: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has warned of strict action against employees for their participation in demonstrations and strikes.

“… It has come to fore that some employees are resorting to demonstrations and strikes in favour of certain demands. In this regard, reference to Rule 20(ii) of the Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971 is invited for all concerned”, reads an order.

“The said provision is reproduced as under: “Demonstrations and strikes. – No Government employee shall resort to or in any way abet any form of strike in connection with any matter pertaining to his service or the service of any other Government employee”, reads the order.

“The aforesaid provision of law is not merely declaratory in nature and shall definitely entail consequences in the event of any such employee found immersive in such acts. Therefore, all Administrative Secretaries are requested to circulate these instructions to employees in their respective Department(s) to desist from all such uncalled for demonstrations and strikes: an act of serious indiscipline and misconduct”, the order reads.

“The Departments are also impressed upon to take strict disciplinary action against any such employee(s) found involved in organizing demonstration(s) and strike(s), in terms of rule mentioned supra”, the order reads further. (GNS)

