We are building new J&K in Viksit Bharat: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the J&K UT Foundation Day celebrations in Srinagar, today.

In his address, the Lt Governor congratulated the citizens of the UT and shared the extraordinary growth journey of Jammu Kashmir.

In the last 4 years, the grandeur and divinity of the crown jewel of the nation found a new identity, 1.3 Cr Citizens, who are our true Karmayogis got new wings to their dreams, he said.

He expressed gratitude to the citizens, public representatives, government officials, Police and security forces for their contribution, commitment and dedication in building a peaceful and prosperous Jammu Kashmir.

Under the guidance of Prime Minster Narendra Modi, the UT of Jammu Kashmir has achieved its fullest glory. We have excelled in many areas and building a new J&K in Viksit Bharat, the Lt Governor said.

“Ecosystem, which promoted separatism and terrorism for almost 70 years, has been successfully dismantled. The age-old ideals of humanism, communal harmony and peace have been established,” he said.

Agriculture, Industry and tourism sectors are showing impressive growth. New infrastructure is being built across the UT. This new dynamism is the result of dedication, commitment and hard work of 1.3 Cr citizens, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor highlighted the progressive policies of the administration that have empowered the poor, underprivileged and weaker sections. Common man is at the centre of our development agenda, he added.

Equitable growth for all, dynamic rural economy, empowerment of youth, women and farmers, transparent, corruption-free administration and achievement in social sector to provide quality life is an inspiration for the entire country, the Lt Governor said.

On the occasion, beneficiaries under different government schemes shared their success stories in diverse sectors.

The Lt Governor also released an e-Book of Department of Information and Public Relations – ‘4 Saal Bemisaal’- Journey of Transformation.

A Documentary film by the Information Department on J&K’s transformational journey was also screened.

The impressive performances by the artists celebrated the rich cultural heritage of Jammu Kashmir.

Sh Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor SMC; Sh Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Lt General Rajiv Ghai, GOC 15 Corps; Administrative Secretaries, senior officers of Security Forces, Civil and Police Administration, and prominent citizens from all walks of life were present.

Chairpersons of District Development Councils, Vice Chancellor of various Universities and public representatives also attended the UT Foundation Day celebrations.

