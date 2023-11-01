Time to maintain peace: Dilbag Singh

Zewan (JK): Conspiracies and terror threats have not ended in Jammu and Kashmir, and this is the time to safeguard peace, the Union territory’s outgoing police chief Dilbag Singh said Tuesday.

In his farewell speech at a function here, he said the security forces have been successful in achieving peace in the Union territory to a large extent.

“We have been successful to a large extent in achieving peace. But it is not enough. What is needed is that peace should be maintained. This is the time to safeguard peace. The conspiracies have not ended and terror threats have not stopped. We have to remain alert and work together,” he told officers and personnel of the police, army, and central paramilitary forces.

Singh, a 1987-batch IPS officer, was appointed as an interim DGP in September 2018 but was made the full-time police chief a month later. He is succeeded by the special director general of police R R Swain.

In his speech, Singh mentioned his survival in two separate terror attacks during his first posting at Kupwara.

Singh, who inspected the parade and received a salute here, said, “When I was assigned the post of the DGP, I felt there were more capable persons than me. But I thank God for getting this opportunity to lead the brave force and its officers,” he said, adding the force has witnessed many phases from unrest to terror but has prevailed.

He said his five-year tenure as the police chief began when the atmosphere in the erstwhile state was disappointing.

Referring to slain militant commanders Riyaz Naikoo, Zakir Musa, and Burhan Wani, as well as late separatists Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mohammad Sehrai, Singh said JK police through its bravery improved the atmosphere.

“Riyaz Naikoo’s fury to Zakir Musa’s ghost, from Geelani’s rigidness to Sehrai’s conspiracies, there were many commanders of terrorist groups and their fear was everywhere. There was a time when SPOs were announcing resignations as commanders were threatening them to leave the job.

“But JK Police ended that era of disappointment and made way for the return of those hundreds of SPOs. Police with bravery wiped those elements inimical to the peace and to the people,” he added.

With the efforts of JK Police and other security forces, peace is flourishing in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Later, the outgoing DGP was also given a warm send off at police headquarter in Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh appreciated the officers and staff of PHQ for complying all the orders and implementing them in letter and spirit.

He said whatever he desired to be done for the force was done by the PHQ in a desired manner. He appreciated the dedicated efforts of the PHQ staff for ensuring time bound disposal of assigned works.

Swain said Singh always stood out in taking all people, colleagues, subordinates and personnel as one unit.

He said in Jammu & Kashmir there are many stakeholders and the efforts of Singh have always been to take along all of them.

“This unique leadership quality put Singh as a stellar officer. His tradition to take colleagues all along and to give an essence of participation and essence of ownership to them will always be followed,” Swain said.

(PTI)

