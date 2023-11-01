Mortar shell destroyed

By on No Comment

Mortar shell destroyed

Samba/Jammu: A mortar shell was found lying in a field in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district and destroyed in a controlled explosion on Tuesday, officials said.
The 84 mm shell was found lying in a field at village Dadui along Samba-Mansar road late Monday, the officials said.
The bomb disposal squad took it into their custody and destroyed it this morning.

Mortar shell destroyed added by on
View all posts by KR Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.