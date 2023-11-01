6 people dead in Karnah accident

Srinagar: Six people were killed and four others sustained injuries when a vehicle met with an accident in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said.
The accident occurred at Nati Top Gabra in the Tangdar area of the north Kashmir district, they said.
The injured have been shifted to a hospital, officials said. They said vehicle skidded off the road and fell in a gorge, resulting in the death of six people.
A health official said that all the injured were referred to Srinagar for advanced treatment.
Meanwhile, a police official said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in this regard