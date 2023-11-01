Fresh spate of attacks; security beefed up across Kashmir

Srinagar: Security has been beefed up across Kashmir in the wake of a fresh spate of terrorist attacks in the valley which resulted in the killing of a police personnel and a non-local labourer, officials said.

Security forces have intensified checking and frisking of vehicles and pedestrians in several parts of the city here as well as in other parts of the valley, the officials said.

Nakas and mobile vehicle checkpoints (MVCP) have been established at all major intersections of the city, its entry/exit points, and important roads leading to district headquarters, they added.

