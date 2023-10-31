No Govt Official Can Show Incompetence In Working On Public Grievances: Cs

Presides over mega Public Darbar for Srinagar residents

SRINAGAR: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, today presided over a mega Public Darbar at Banquet Hall Srinagar and took stock of issues and demands of people of the District.

Commissioner Secretary, GAD; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; VC, LCMA; Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar; Commissioner, SMC; Director School Education; Director Handicrafts; Director Health Services; HoDs of various departments, SSP Srinagar, SSP Traffic, Chief Engineers of R&B, PDD, PHE and other senior Officers of District Administration were present on the occasion.

Chairman District Development Council, Srinagar, Malik Aftab Ahmad, Vice Chairman, DDC Bilal Ahmad Bhat, other PRI representatives and various delegations were also part of the mega Public Outreach programme.

The Public Darbar witnessed overwhelming response from the public during which people apprised the Chief Secretary about their developmental issues and demands by seeking his intervention in redressing the same.

The delegations expressed satisfaction over the outreach programme and said this provides them an opportunity to voice their grievances and for the government to expedite the resolution through the appropriate channels.

Chief Secretary issued on spot directions to the concerned officers to look into all the issues projected by the delegations and the individuals and initiate action for early redressal of the same.

People mainly approached him with civic problems pertaining to some roads, intermittent water supply, better provision of health facilities in villages, and augmentation of infrastructure in public health institutions.

A delegation led by DDC Chairperson Khonmoh raised the issue of encroachment, better irrigation facilities, illegal mining, and industrial discharge in their locality.

A delegation of Wanihama raised the issue of intermittent water supply in their area. A delegation from PanthaChowk raised the issue of dewatering station and said that low lying areas have to face problems during rainy season due to the poor drainage system.

Similarly another delegation from Lasjan impressed upon the upgradation of school infrastructure, drainage network in their area.

A delegation from Harwan raised the issue of upgradation of PHC and playground.

Another delegation of youth clubs also met the Chief Secretary and raised their several issues. CS said that government will ensure that every youth will get an opportunity and that they should pursue their aspirations sincerity and dedication.

Maintaining that all services, schemes, and information are available on mobile which is just a click away, CS said that people don’t need to visit offices anymore. He said that no Government official can show any incompetence in working on grievances filed online as the officers may have to pay fines for not responding to online application for services.

Chief Secretary also directed the concerned HoDs to popularise the initiatives and schemes of the government so that more and more people get benefitted.

Dr Mehta assured all individuals and delegations that the issues and genuine demands projected by them would be redressed on merit basis. He gave on-the-spot directions to the concerned for time-bound redress of public issues raised during the darbar.

Chief Secretary gave directions to the concerned officers to personally visit the places and find solutions to the problems for the benefit of public good. A highlight of interaction was the positivity as many delegations thanked the Government for resolving several issues in recent years.

