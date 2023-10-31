IAF Activates Three S-400 Missile Units On The China, Pak Border

New Delhi, Oct 30: With the Air Force having already operationalised three of its S-400 air defence missile squadrons along borders with China and Pakistan, Indian and Russian officials are set to meet soon to discuss the final delivery schedule for the remaining two squadrons.

India had signed an over Rs 35,000 crore contract with the Russian side in 2018-19 for five squadrons of the S-400 missiles of which three have already arrived in the country but delivery of the remaining two was hindered due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“The three squadrons have already been operationalised in important sectors. While one unit is looking at both China and Pakistan, one each has been earmarked for China and Pakistan fronts,” defence sources said.

The Russian and Indian officials would be soon meeting again to discuss the final delivery schedule of the remaining two missile squadrons, sources said.

The Russian side has not been very clear about the final delivery timelines as they are also busy with the conflict with Ukraine.

Sources further mentioned that some reports suggested that the squadrons manufactured for the Indian Air Force were used by the Russians for their own utilization but nothing is confirmed and India is also focused only on getting its own systems.

Meanwhile, the Indian Defence Acquisition Council recently cleared the procurement of the Indian Long Range Surface to Air Missile system under Project Kusha after the development project was cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security.

The Indian Air Force is working with the DRDO to squeeze the delivery schedule of the LR-SAM.

The three-layered long-range surface-to-air missile (LRSAM) defence system would be able to strike down enemy aircraft and missiles at around 400 Km ranges.

The system would be ably complemented by the existing air defence systems, including the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) of the three services and is already operational.

