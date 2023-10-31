Cop shot dead by militants in Baramulla village

Baramulla: A policeman was shot dead by Militants in Tangmarg village of north Kashmir’s Baramulla this evening, officials said.

An official said that the cop namely Ghulam Mohammed Dar of Wailoo village was shot near his residence.

He said that soon after the incident he was taken to a nearby health facility, where he was pronounced dead.

The area has been cordoned off and searches have been launched to nab the attackers.

Confirming the incident, BMO Tangmarg told KNO that a cop with bullet marks was brought dead to the hospital—(KNO)

