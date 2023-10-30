Need to revamp, modernise ITIs: Sinha

Addresses First Convocation Of ITI Graduates

Srinagar, October 29: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today addressed the first Convocation of Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) graduates, who have cleared the All India Trade Test 2023.

He felicitated the national-level toppers and wished them success in their future endeavours.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor launched several new initiatives including Portal for ranking of Polytechnics, JK Innovation Hub portal, Centralised Academic Monitoring & Improvement System and implementation of revised curriculum as per National Educational Policy 2020.

In his address, the Lt Governor highlighted the need to revamp and modernise ITIs and transform the training and infrastructure at par with global standards.

A holistic and quality-driven ITI ecosystem should be strengthened in line with the increasing demand for skilled workforce in J&K, he said.

“For many decades ITIs served as a backbone of skill sector and made immense contribution to progress and production of industries. With the exponential growth of technology and emergence of new sunrise sectors, ITIs need to be transformed to meet the demand of skilled workforce,” the Lt Governor said.

Speaking on the demographic advantage of the UT, the Lt Governor said, J&K has the potential to become the highly-skilled human resource capital of the country.

In order to convert its potential into reality and create future workforce, the skill ecosystem like ITIs and polytechnics will have to play a crucial role, he said.

Skilled workforce will drive the growth of the economy in the future. Therefore, the skills our workforce possesses should be future-ready, he added.

At the Convocation, the Lt Governor directed the Skill Development Department to assess the demand for district-wise skills, carry out mapping of existing skills and demand to make necessary changes in the curriculum or to introduce new vocational training courses keeping in mind the demand and aspirations of the youth.

All ITIs should have direct links with the local job market and industries, and relevant departments must support the ITI graduates who want to start their own enterprises, he said.

The Lt Governor further advised for roping in experts for training in Industries 4.0 and started a Training of Trainers program so that the trainers of both ITI and Polytechnic institutions are fully skilled and capable of producing the workforce of the future.

We need to put special focus on the hospitality sector, promotion of agri-preneurs and support to Self Help Groups. Every ITI should also establish linkage with one industry and it should ensure the passing out students of ITIs get employment, he added.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor lauded the contribution of skilled workforce in the development of J&K and the country.

Saurabh Bhagat, Commissioner/Secretary, Skill Development Department highlighted the ongoing programmes of the department and the key features of new initiatives launched today.

The Lt Governor also felicitated the young entrepreneurs and presided over the Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony between the Skill Development Department and J&K Energy Development Agency (JKEDA) for the training of 500 Suryamitras.

A Booklet on Skill development in J&K was also released on the occasion.

Aftab Malik, Chairman, District Development Council Srinagar; Dr Nazir Ahmed Ganai, Vice Chancellor SKUAST Kashmir; Vice Chancellors of various Universities, senior officials, Heads of ITIs and Polytechnics, teachers, and the parents of the graduating students were present.

