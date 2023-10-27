Cross-border firing stops along IB in Jammu, border dwellers start returning home

Jammu: The intermittent exchange of fire between Pakistani Rangers and BSF personnel along the International Border in Arnia and RS Pura sectors of Jammu district ended early Friday, officials said.

Scores of families that had fled the border hamlets overnight after the unprovoked firing by Pakistani Rangers have now started returning to their homes.

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan and a civilian were injured in the cross-border firing targeting five Indian posts along the International Border (IB) on Thursday night. The BSF had effectively retaliated to the firing

