YouTube replies to govt notice; says haven’t detected child sexual abuse material on its platform

New Delhi: YouTube on Monday said it did not detect materials related to child sexual abuse on its platform despite multiple probes and also has not received evidence of such content on the video streaming platform from regulators.

The statement from YouTube spokesperson came after the government issued notices to social media platforms, including YouTube, X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram, earlier this month asking them to takedown child sexual abuse material from their platforms in India.

In a statement, YouTube spokesperson said: “We have a long history of successfully fighting child exploitation on YouTube. Based on multiple thorough investigations, we did not detect CSAM on our platform, nor did we receive examples or evidence of CSAM on YouTube from regulators.” The video platform owned by Google further said that “no form of content that endangers minors is allowed on YouTube, and we will continue to heavily invest in the teams and technologies that detect, remove and deter the spread of this content.” “We are committed to work with all collaborators in the industry-wide fight to stop the spread of child sexual abuse material (CSAM),” the YouTube spokesperson added in an e-mailed statement.

