Mughal road closed, highway reopens

Jammu: The high-altitude areas of Jammu region received fresh snowfall while the plains were lashed by rains on Monday, blocking the Mughal road which connects Shopian in Kashmir Valley to Poonch.
The Mughal road has been blocked due to heavy snowfall in Pir ki Gali area, officials said.
No vehicle will be allowed to move towards the valley from Poonch and Rajouri areas till the weather clears up, they said.
Several areas of Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Reasi, Poonch, Ramban and Kathua districts witnessed snowfall.
Meanwhile, vehicular traffic on Srinagar- Jammu highway was restored on Monday afternoon after authorities cleared debris of landslide in Banihal area.
Traffic Department Spokesperson on X ( formerly Twitter) wrote: “Traffic plying on Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44)after clearance debris.”
Earlier traffic was suspended on the highway due to landslide in Shalgiri area of Banihal.
Heavy rains lashed Jammu, bringing down the minimum temperature and leading to water logging.
MeT officials predicted intermittent rains in plains and snowfall in upper reaches at scattered places in J-K.