Urs Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA): Bandipora shrine to hold special prayers for 11-days from today

Bandipora: The annual Urs of Sufi saint Hazrat Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA), popularly known as Peer Dastgeer Sahib (RA), will begin today at various shrines across the world.

One of the prominent shrines that will host the Urs is located at ward no 2 in the Bandipora district of north Kashmir.

The shrine committee has invited devotees to participate in the special prayers and ‘khatmaat’ that will be held for 11 days.

The Urs starts on the 1st day of Rabi Al Thani, the third month of the Islamic calendar, and ends on the 11th day.

During this period, devotees recite verses from the Quran and offer prayers after every Asar prayer till Magrib at the shrine.

Following the special prayers for 11 days, a holy relic believed to be from the beard of the saint is displayed.

The relic is shown to the public for three days till the last Friday of the month.

Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA) was a 12th-century Sufi saint who preached Islam in Iraq and influenced many followers.

