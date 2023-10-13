Div Com for maintenance of roads, operations of IMTS cameras

Srinagar: To expedite development of infrastructure and beautification of City, the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today convened a meeting, here to review the progress of various Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) Projects and directly linked departments.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; Commissioner SMC/CEO SSCL; VC LCMA; SSP, Traffic Police, Srinagar; CE, R&B; officers of PDD, PHE, I&FC, Sports department were present in the meeting.

At the outset, the Div Com emphasized on the operation of all the IMTS cameras installed at 63 junctions at the earliest for the regulation of traffic flow and maintaining of strong vigil to detect the mischief or damage of public property.

The meeting was informed that about 1100 cameras at 49 junctions out of 63 junctions are functional.

Regarding ongoing rectification work at MA Road and other pending work, the meeting was informed that 95 percent work has been completed and the remaining part shall be completed in coming days.

The Div Com, impressed to expedite the work on the Road as too much time was consumed to give final finishing touch to Road.

He reiterated once again on the concerned officers to complete the works in Nehru Park besides he also instructed for increasing the turning radius of the left junction at Sangarmal.

Similarly, Div Com directed for development of the parking area at Hat-Trick Chowk and completion of Toilet Blocks here. Moreover, a detailed discussion was held regarding traffic management at Jahangir Chowk which witnesses frequent traffic congestion during morning and evening hours.

Also, he directed the painting of Foreshore Road sides, maintenance of footpaths and establishment of Cycle Yard.

The Div Com called for making Dal Lake, Abdullah Bridge and Budshah Bridge vibrant during night through illumination and colorful lights. He directed for keeping Lake clean and starting the different Sports activities to attract visitors and promote tourism.

