Nation to prosper more when youth would follow peace, prosperity, discipline: Prez Murmu at KU

Srinagar: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, Wednesday said that when youth would follow the path of “peace, prosperity and discipline”, the nation would automatically prosper and progress.

Addressing the 40th convocation at Kashmir University, President Murmu, said that the nation would prosper more when more and more youth would follow Aman and Chayen (peace and prosperity). “When youth will follow discipline, nation will progress,” she thundered from the stage of KU convocation hall.

President Murmu started her speech with “Ye Che Mouj Kashmir” and received a huge round of applause. “I am glad to be here. I have been to various convocations and at various institutions and universities of the country but let me tell the youth this campus is more beautiful than others. Kashmir University has had the blessings of Hazratbal in the past and the same will remain,” she said.

She said that she was happy to ward a local boy Kifayatullah at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi for taking part in the Republic Day parade in 2023 and for his social services.

“I would like to see Kashmir University Students taking part in social services too besides pursuing higher education so that a change in the society takes place,” the President said .

After distributing gold medals among 21 toppers out of 462 students, she said: “I am glad to see 55 per cent of the toppers were girls. Our girls and women are proving their mettle in every field. Today’s awardees are our tasveer and taqdeer,” she said.

Stressing on protecting the environment, natural gifts bestowed to Kashmir, she chose the Kashmiri proverb: “Ann poshe teli yele wan poshe. It is our responsibility to protect nature and this is where youth have to play their role. Kashmir University is trying its best to protect the Hiamalyan glaciers and I have learnt that a series of researches are going on many fronts,” she said.

The president congratulated J&K for implementing the National Education Policy in full and taking the lead on other States and UTs. She wished all the awardees a better future ahead.

Earlier, President Murmu arrived in Kashmir and she was received by the LG Manoj Sinha at the airport where she was given a guard of honour. From the airport, she air-dashed to the army’s 15 corps headquarters in Srinagar to pay tributes to slain soldiers at the war memorial. She will stay in Srinagar for a night and later in the day, she will interact with the local tribal groups and women Self Help Groups. The president will also attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour at the Raj Bhavan Srinagar. On Thursday morning, the president will leave for Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, Jammu tomorrow to inaugurate a remodelled Parvati Bhavan and Sky Walk. Top officials from the police and administration including DGP Dilbagh Singh, ADGP Vijay Kumar, Special DG (CID)RR Swain, SSP Srinagar Rakesh Bhalwal, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bhiduri, DC Srinagar Aijaz Asad, Mayor SMC Junaid Matoo, Waqf Board chairperson Darakshan Andrabi and others were present in the KU Covocation—.

