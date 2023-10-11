Inter-State narcotics network: J&K police, Punjab police arrests key accused, Rs 5 Cr, revolver recovered

Srinagar: In a major blow to inter-State narcotics network, Jammu and Kashmir police and Punjab police arrested one drug smuggler from Mullanpur, Dakha and seized Rs 4.94 crore along with 38 fake vehicle number plates.

DGP Punjab wrote on X, the arrested person is one of the key accused in 30 kg heroin recovery made in Jammu recently. “Investigations ongoing to establish backward and forward linkages. Police said that the revolver was also recovered from the arrested person.

On October 1, two narcotic smugglers were arrested with 30-kg heroin worth crores of rupees from a vehicle in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir. The recovery was made from a Punjab-bound vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway—(

