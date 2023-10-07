Driver dies as tipper falls into jehlum in Pampore

PAMPORE:
In a tragic incident a tipper driver lost his life after the vehicle drowned in the river Jehlium at Galander Pampore of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
Officials told Kashmir Reader that the Tipper driver died after the Tipper bearing registration number JK01AL- 5901drowned in river jehlium at Galander Pampore.
Eyewitnesses told Kashmir Reader that the driver lost control of the vehicle and drowned in the river jehlium at Galander .
Soon after the incident police and locals rushed to the spot after hectic efforts retrieved the body of the driver identified as Shabir Ahmad Dar son of Mohammad Ramzan, resident of Galander Pampore.
A police Pampore registration a case in this regard.
