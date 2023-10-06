Man commits suicide by jumping into River Jehlum in Sgr

Srinagar: A 35-year-old man on Friday committed suicide by jumping into the river Jehlum, near Abdullah Bridge, Rajbagh Srinagar Officials said.

An official said that a 35-year- old man identified as Rameez Raja Ganie, a resident of Pampoore, presently living at Sari Bala Srinagar, ended his life by jumping into river Jehlum, near Rajbagh.

He added that, soon after the incident a team of SDRF along with River Police Srinagar, swung into action and retrieved the body. Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident and further investigation is on in this regard—(KNO)

