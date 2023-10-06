Jammu and Kashmir is by and large peaceful: DGP

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is by and large peaceful and security forces are working with commitment to demolish the remnants of militancy in the Union Territory, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said on Thursday.

Singh was interacting with a joint party of police, Army and Central Armed Police Forces that was part of Wednesday’s encounter in which two terrorists were killed in Kulgam district.

The police chief appreciated the swift and clean operation of tracking down and eliminating the militants.

“Jammu and Kashmir Police, in tandem with other security forces, are working with great commitment and resolve to demolish the remnants of terrorism … We are committed to provide a better and secure environment to the people of Jammu and Kashmir who have seen the worst times of Pakistan-sponsored disturbance and destruction during the last three decades,” he said.

Singh presented rewards to the personnel who were part of the Kulgam encounter.

The police chief said jawans and officers working in Jammu and Kashmir have been displaying indomitable courage while fighting different challenges, strengthening peace in the Union Territory.

The senior officer said he is proud of the dedication and commitment exhibited by one and all in maintaining peace and order in the Union Territory and added, “We have to respond to each and every evil design of terrorists dictated from across the border more strongly.”

Singh stressed on utilising technical and human resources in tracking and eliminating the remaining terrorists.

He also directed monitoring and vigilance of terror support systems to demolish the ecosystem.

Barring a few instances, the Union Territory is by and large peaceful, the police chief said, congratulating the personnel from the police, other security forces and people for their joint efforts.

Singh also cautioned the forces and the people about the conspiracy of Pakistan which, he said, has been making continuous attempts to disturb peace and tranquillity of Jammu and Kashmir.

He also directed to take the war on drugs to the next level as “Pakistan is now using drugs to generate funds for terror activities and to harm our young generation”.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print