2 Hizb militants killed in Kulgam encounter: Police

Srinagar: Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in a gunfight with a joint team of police and army in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.
The slain were identified as Basit Amin Bhat of Frisal and Saqib Ahmad Lone of Hawoora, Kulgam.
Acting on a specific input regarding the presence of militants in the Kujjar area in the south Kashmir district, a cordon and search operation was launched by the joint team there, a police spokesman said.
During the operation, the hiding militants fired indiscriminately at the search party, which retaliated effectively, he said.
In the ensuing encounter, two militants linked with the Hizbul Mujahideen were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter, the spokesman said.
According to police records, both were involved in several cases, he said.
Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including two AK series rifles, were recovered from the site of the encounter.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, termed it a big success and congratulated the joint team of police and army for conducting the operation without any collateral damage. Cordon and search operation will continue in the area, the spokesman added.
