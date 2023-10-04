Imtiaz Parray Appointed As DIG Sashastra Seema Bal On Deputation Basis

SRINAGAR, OCT 04 – Government of India Wednesday appointed Imtiaz Ismail Parray as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) on deputation basis in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). The appointment of Parray (IPS | AGMUT:2009), as per an order by Union Secretary GoI, has been made against an existing vacancy on deputation basis for a period of five years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier. By virtue of the new appointment, Parray is expected to be soon relieved from his current posting to join the new assignment at the Centre.

