Kulgam Encounter: Two Unidentified Militants killed Search operation Underway

Srinagar: Two unidentified militants have been killed in a gunfight at Kujjar area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday, an official said.

A senior police officer while confirming and said that two militants have been killed and their bodies are being retrieved from encounter site. However their identity is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier, a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

As the joint team of forces zeroed towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired on the joint team, which was retaliated triggering off a gunfight.(GNS)

