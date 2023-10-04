Hit and run case: Police arrests accused

Srinagar: Police have arrested an accused driver involved in a hit and run case within an hour of the incident, officials said.
“Earlier today, a road traffic accident took place at Reshipora in which one girl namely Adeeba Arshid (age about 10 years) daughter of Arshid Ahmad Shiekh resident of Reshipora was hit by a Dumper bearing registration number JK01AE-3177 driven rashly and negligently by Mohd Haneef Khanday son of Ali Mohd Khanday resident of Meej Pampore,” police said in a statement. In the incident, the girl died on the spot, it said.
“Acting swiftly, a Police team apprehended the accused driver within hour of the incident. Accordingly, Police have taken a cognisance under relevant section of law besides, a dumper has also been seized.”