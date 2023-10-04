2 Soldiers Injured As Rajouri Op Continues

Jammu: Army on Tuesday said that the anti-militancy operation in Rajouri was being conducted in “different terrain” and efforts are being done to “avoid collateral damage”.

So far two Army soldiers were injured in the gunfight with militants whose number is suspected to be 2-3 in Kalakote area of the mountainous district.

The gunfight broke out between the militants and the joint team of police and army on Monday evening after a cordon-and-search operation in the woods following information about suspicious movements, the officials said.

The militants fired at the troops in an attempt to break the cordon, resulting in retaliatory fire, they said.

As the joint team was advancing, they said, two soldiers were injured who were later hospitalised, they said.

A defence spokesperson based in Jammu in a statement to GNS said that the operation was still under progress. He said that it is based on “timely and accurate intelligence and that there is “full Synergy with JKP.”

“The operation is being conducted in different terrain, therefore it is being done very deliberately to avoid collateral damage,” he said, adding, “full support is being provided by people in the operation.”(GNS)

