Empowering Women Topmost Priority Of Admin: LG

Flags Off All-Women CRPF Bike Expedition, Will Reach Gujarat After Covering Over 2000 Km

Srinagar: “We are no less than boys,” said a Central Reserve Police Force biker as she joined an all-women CRPF team on a more than 2000-km expedition to Gujarat’s Kevadia to take part in the National Unity Day celebrations on October 31.

Having 50 bikers on 25 motorbikes, the expedition will pass through 15 states and two union territories to reach Kevadia in Gujarat. It was flagged off by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha from Lal Chowk here. Similar expeditions were flagged off from Shillong and Kanyakumari also.

“Flagged off @crpfIndia Women Bike Expedition from iconic Lal Chowk,Srinagar. The expedition will traverse more than 2134 KMs, crossing 40 districts to reach Ekta Nagar,Gujarat on 31st Oct, on birth anniversary of former Deputy PM,unifier of modern India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel,” the LG wrote on X.

Sinha said the bike expedition is a symbol of resilience and strength of Nari Shakti.

“Yashasvini, women bike expedition by Veeranganas of CRPF, is symbol of resilience and strength of Nari Shakti. The CRPF’s Veeranganas have shown unparalleled bravery, determination & courage in many difficult situations while protecting the integrity & sovereignty of the nation,” he said.

The J-K LG said the bike expedition symbolises the sacrifices of women and their self-confidence. Today, they are achieving milestones in different fields with their grit, determination and dedication, he said.

The LG said empowering women and giving them their full rights is a commitment and the topmost priority of the J&K Administration. “Our daughters are scripting success in academics, research, innovation and business sector to fulfil the dream of an aspirational society.”

“Nari Shakti is playing a crucial role in the developmental journey of J&K UT and they are also making immense contribution for Viksit Bharat. It is Nari Shakti that will ensure human dignity and social equality in the future,” Sinha said.

The CRPF officials said the rally presented a perfect example of women power.

“Today from Srinagar, we will go to Kevedia, Ekta Nagar. Usually, we see girls are not allowed by parents to ride bike. But we got an opportunity and we will take full benefit of this. We enjoy the ride not thinking this as a duty. We enjoy it. Some girls in this rally are fresh riders,” CRPF Deputy Commandant Tara Yadav, who is also participating in the event, told PTI.

She said the situation has now changed and the CRPF we trained those women who rode bicycles and scootys.

“We are thankful to higher authorities for providing this opportunity. We will cover 2,216 km through 15 states in this expedition,” Deputy Commandant Yadav said.

Sunita Rani, who is participating in a bike rally first time ever, said she was very happy and excited. “Earlier, girls were not allowed to venture out, but after we joined the CRPF, we do every task what we didn’t do before as civilians. We got a chance to prove ourselves.”

Another participant, Ritu, said such events motivate other women as well.

“I am very much excited about this rally. Earlier, we saw only boys riding the bikes and we craved that. But now we got a chance to ride the Enfields. We are no less than boys,” she said.

Ruheena Sultana said she was happy as she never imagined she would be doing such adventure. “We are feeling proud.”

Srinagar Sector Inspector General (CRPF) Ajay Kumar Yadav said the bike rally is an important part of the all-women bike expedition and a perfect example of women power. “Through this we pass the message to the common people that this is the time of women and women empowerment.”

He said the CRPF women personnel were taking part in every task and walk shoulder to shoulder with men. “Whether we talk about operations, patrolling, road opening parties, etc, they take part in everything. They take part in anti-militancy operations, security for jails, they are part of us in every field,” Yadav said.

The aim of holding these events is to boost the morale of the women, he added.

He said the environment in the city was peaceful.

“Today, you are standing at Lal Chowk with a large gathering of people in a peaceful environment… ,”he said.

(PTI)

