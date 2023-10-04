Committee to look into preparedness of medical colleges for implementation of NExT exam for 2020 batch of MBBS students

New Delhi: A seven-member committee has been constituted by the Union Health Ministry to examine preparedness of states and medical colleges for the implementation of the National Exit Test (NExT) for final year MBBS students of the 2020 batch.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) on July 13 deferred the NExT for the final year MBBS students of 2019 batch.

“It has been decided to constitute a committee with approval of the Ministry for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya to examine the implementation and preparedness for NExT,” the health ministry said in an order issued on Tuesday.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print