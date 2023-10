New Delhi/ Washington : The Indian economy is projected to grow at 6.3 per cent in current financial year aided by investment and domestic demand.

According to a World Bank report released on Tuesday, India continues to show resilience against the backdrop of a challenging global environment.

In India, which accounts for the bulk of South Asia region, growth is expected to remain robust at 6.3 per cent in 2023-24, India Development Update of the World Bank said.

