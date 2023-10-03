2 persons impersonating as IPS officer, Inspector arrested in Jammu

Jammu: Jammu Police on Tuesday said to have arrested two fake police officers, who were impersonating as a Police Inspector and an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.

Both the accused have been arrested from a hotel in Jewel area of Jammu, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu, Chandan Kohli said that a complaint was lodged at PS Nowabad by one person, stating that two persons who were impersonating as IPS officer and Inspector were threatening him.

In his complaint, the victim had stated that he met a person namely Kaiser Jeelani on a social networking site, who portrayed himself as IPS officer and he became friend with that person and finally he met him in a Hotel Green Mint Gumat near Fish Market.

“On entering the room, he saw Kaiser Jeelani and one more person in Police uniform with stars who portrayed himself as Inspector. The duo threatened him to give them his laptop and faced harrasment from them. The complainant was further threatened to be killed by the duo.”

In this regard, a case under FIR number 166/2023 under section 419/420/384/170/171 IPC got registered at PS Nowabad and investigation was started.

Special police teams of PS Nowabad led by SP Kulbir Handa, DySP HQrs Dr. Sunniya Wani assisted by SHO PS Nowabad Surinder Raina did strenuous efforts and finally arrested accused from the said place.

The accused arrested were identified as Kaiser Shahnawaz Mir resident of Danger Pora Baramulla and Mohd Tanveer alias Arif Wani resident of Sopore Baramulla.

Further investigation of the case is going on, police said—(

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print