Delhi HC restrains unauthorised streaming of ICC Cricket World Cup

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has restrained online platforms from unauthorisedly broadcasting and streaming the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

The court’s order came on a lawsuit by Star India Pvt Ltd and Novi Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd which operates Disney+ Hotstar platform.

The plaintiffs said they have the exclusive global media rights, including the television and digital rights for various ICC events like the World Cup, which is scheduled to be held from October 5 to November 19.

