Kejriwal bungalow controversy: CBI registers PE, AAP says nothing will come out in probe

New Delhi: The CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry to look into alleged “irregularities and misconduct” by unidentified public servants of the Delhi Government in connection with the construction of a new official residence for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, officials said on Wednesday.

The ruling Aam Admi Party in Delhi said it welcomes the probe and claimed that “as with all earlier enquiries in all other matters so far, nothing will come out in this”.

“It is a desperate attempt of the BJP to malign AAP,” the party alleged.

