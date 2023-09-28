EC to visit poll-bound Rajasthan, Telangana

New Delhi:The Election Commission will be on a three-day visit to Rajasthan beginning Friday to assess preparedness in the poll-bound state.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goyal will hold a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties in Jaipur on Friday, Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said.

After this, the Commission will hold a discussion with nodal officers of the Rajasthan Police, income tax, excise, transport, commercial tax department, railways and airport etc.

