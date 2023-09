Bijbehera: A mason died after he fell down from a rooftop of a house in Zirpora area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday, officials said.

An official said that Nazir Ahmad Ganai son of Abdul Salam Ganai of Zirpora was doing some work on the roof of the house when he slipped and fell down.

He said that he was immediately rushed to SDH Bijbehara, where he succumbed to injuries—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print