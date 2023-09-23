DARS Rngreth, Organised Field Cum Biodiversity Exhibition

Srinagar:One day field cum Bio-Diversity Exhibition was organized for farmers of District Budgam in collaboration with KVK Budgam. The program was inaugurated by HVC SKUAST-K Shalimar alongwith directors from SKUAST-K, Director CITH and SDM Doodhpathri. ADR, DARS, Rangreth gave the brief overview about the programme, Honible VC interacted with farmers and emphasized on adopting new technologies in their fields and multiply climate resilient varieties developed by SKUAST-K for their fields. The Programme was concluded by Prof. A.A.Lone.
