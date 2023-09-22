Driver killed, 6 injured in Qazigund accident

Qazigund: A driver was killed while six of the family members were injured in an accident at Levdora area of Qazigund along the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Kulgam district.

An official said that a vehicle bearing registration number (JK06B 0901), en route from Srinagar, collided with a truck traveling near the Walnut factory in Qazigund.

“The accident resulted in severe injuries to all seven occupants of the Echo vehicle, who were swiftly taken to the Emergency Hospital in Qazigund for treatment,” he said.

Among them, a driver identified as Maroof Ahmad Bhat, son of Niyaz Ahmad Bhat a resident of Doda died at the hospital, he said.

He identified the injured persons as Ghulam Qadir Bhat, son of Mohammad Abdullah, Mohammad Niyaz Bhat, son of Ghulam Qadir, Mumtaz Ahmad Bhat, son of Ghulam Qadir, Mubeena Begum, wife of Niyaz Ahmad Bhat, Mehvish Akhter, daughter of Mohammad Niyaz, Maroof Mumtaz Bhat, son of Mohammad Niyaz and Absha Banoo, daughter of Mohammad Niyaz all residents of Doda.

Meanwhile, a case under FIR number 206/23 under section 279, 337 IPC has been registered at the Qazigund Police Station while further investigation has been started,” official said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print