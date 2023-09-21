India-Canada diplomatic row: US favours investigation into Trudeau’s allegations

New Delhi: The US on Wednesday favoured a thorough investigation into killing of a Khalistani separatist in Canada in June, two days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations of a “potential” involvement of Indian government agents in the case kicked up a major diplomatic row between New Delhi and Ottawa.

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti also described Trudeau’s allegations as “troubling” and underlined the importance of following principles of international law, sovereignty and non interference.

In his statement in the House of Commons on Monday, Trudeau said that “any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty.” India on Tuesday strongly rejected Trudeau’s allegations as “absurd” and “motivated” and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa’s expulsion of an Indian official over the case.

