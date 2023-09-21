‘Ideals of humanism, communal harmony core of India’s ancient values’

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the foundation day of J&K Shri Kashi Vidwat Parishad, Jammu, today.

In his address, the Lt Governor congratulated all the members of the association for their dedicated endeavors to promote ancient values, glorious and rich composite culture, promotion and development of Sanskrit to enrich the knowledge system.

“India has always been considered as a living guide and a vibrant energy field which gave the message of one world, one family and vision to respect all religions, sects and spiritual streams. Ideals of humanism, communal harmony and peace are core of our ancient values,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the welfare of the world was the prime objective of our sages, saints and mystics. They devoted their entire life to awaken the conscience of the people, foster social reforms and provided a treasure of knowledge in mathematics, chemistry, medicine, literature & arts and enriched the world, he added.

“Sanskrit is the source of ideals and values of our great civilization and it has the potential to provide solutions to modern-day challenges, such as Atharvaveda’s teaching on ecological balance, protecting the environment, living in harmony with nature,” the Lt Governor said.

He called upon the J&K Shri Kashi Vidwat Parishad, various organizations and individuals to further strengthen their efforts for the promotion of Sanskrit and ancient values.

He said the ancient India was far ahead in comparison to rest of the world in technology and research.

“Amrit Kaal is the period of India’s cultural renaissance. Entire World is watching us. Every citizen must feel proud to be part of this journey and each one of us has equal opportunity to contribute so that our great country can regain its old glory of ‘Vishwa Guru’,” the Lt Governor said.

Responding to demands projected by the various dignitaries present on the occasion, the Lt Governor assured that all the Sanskrit vacant posts will be filled within one year. It is being ensured that National Education Policy is implemented in letter and spirit, and Indian Philosophy is taught in every university, he added.

On the establishment of Sharda University in J&K, the Lt Governor called for preparing a feasible and viable roadmap for the University and assured all the necessary support in this endeavour.

Citizens from different walks of life were felicitated on the occasion for their significant contribution in diverse fields.

Sh Rajinder Sharma, Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation; Padma Shri Prof. Vishwamurti Shastri, Chairman J&K Shri Kashi Vidwat Parishad, Jammu; Sh Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Prof. Ramnarayan Dwivedi, Mahamantri Shri Kashi Vidwat Parishad, Varanasi; Sh Suresh Sharma, Chairman, Shri Gandhi Sewa Sadan Jammu, senior officers and eminent personalities were present.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print