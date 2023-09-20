Month On, TSO Hajin Without Electricity; Locals Aghast

Srinagar: The Tehsil Supply Office in Hajin Bandipora is without electricity for almost a month now, causing huge inconvenience to the inhabitants of the area.

A local delegation said that the TSO Hajin is without electricity as it was cut off by KPDCL almost a month before, over some power ‘agreement’ issue. “Since then, the office instead of sorting out the issue with the KPDCL are just enjoying sipping tea, using mobile phones and basking in the sun”, the locals said.

“This lackadaisical approach from the office has been causing huge inconvenience to the public”, they said.

“What for is the office if they are not doing the needful works of the public”, they said adding, “The issue has to be taken on priority as a major size of population is suffering for no fault.”

“If for the sake of agreement, they have no electricity, why can’t they use their own laptops and other gadgets for the time being till the electricity is restored”, questioned the agitated delegation.

“We urge the authorities to look into the matter on priority and address the issue for the larger benefit of public”, they said.

When contacted, Assistant Director FCS&CA Bandipora Bilal Ahmad said that he will look into the matter. “Let me look into the matter and if it comes out true I’ll ask the TSO concerned to get the things done in the least possible time”, he said.

