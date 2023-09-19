Kokernag Gunfight: LeT Commander Uzair Khan Among Two Militants Killed, Searches To Continue: ADGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Tuesday said that two militants including LeT commander Uzair Khan has been killed in Gadole gunfight in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar confirmed about the killing of LeT commander Uzair Khan.

He further said that second militants body is lying near the encounter site. Search operation will continue to locate if there is any more militant in the area.

On Wednesday last week, Army colonel, a Major, two soldiers and a DySP were killed in a gunfight with militants in Gadole area of Anantnag.(GNS)

