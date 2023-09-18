3 OGWs booked under PSA in Kishtwar: Police

Srinagar: Three hardcore over ground workers were booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) in Kishtwar district of the Jammu region on Monday, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal said that three hardcore OGWs have been booked under PSA.

“The activities of trio after their bail was suspicious following which they have been booked under PSA and shifted to different jails of Jammu,” he said.

He identified the trio as Touseef-Ul-Nabi of main Kishtwar, Riyaz Ahmad of Dachan and Zahoor Kamal of Kishtwar.

The SSP further stated that anyone found supporting terrorism will be dealt with strictly—

