Admin gives nod for creation of sports cadre

Paving Way For Appointment Of Sportspersons In Govt Jobs

Srinagar: The administration Friday gave its nod for the creation of the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Cadre, clearing the decks for the appointment of outstanding sportspersons in government departments in the Union Territory.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Administrative Council (AC) chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, an official spokesman said.

The council gave the nod for the creation of Jammu and Kashmir Sports cadre under the administrative control of the Youth Service and Sports Department, along with the creation of 235 posts to be utilised for the appointment of outstanding sports persons, which include 10 Gazetted posts, the spokesman said.

With this decision, the process for appointment of outstanding sportspersons will commence which has been entangled in various legal and procedural issues for the past few years, he said.

The new rules have been formulated with the view to motivate the young people for sports activities and also to encourage the outstanding sportspersons, he added.

The recognition of sportspersons from Jammu and Kashmir at the national and international levels across different sports categories is a testament of the efforts of the government to rejuvenate sports activities in the Union Territory, the spokesman said.

The government endeavours to make these appointments an annual affair so as to provide an enabling environment for the promotion of sports in the Union territory.

Besides, the appointment of outstanding sportspersons as mentors would give a major fillip to the training and development process of youth and increase their participation in local, national, and worldwide competitions, he said.

