Terror module busted in Baramulla’s Uri, 2 LeT associates arrested: Police

SRINAGAR – Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday said it busted a terror module in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district by arresting two associaties of LeT outfit.

In a statement, a spokesperson said that hoint forces including police and army during naka checking at Paranpeelan bridge Uri noticed two suspected persons who were coming from Dachi towards the bridge and tried to flee while noticing naka party but were apprehended.

The statement reads that during their search 2 glock pistols, 2 Pistol magazines, 2 pistol silencers, 5 chinese grenades & 28 live pistol rounds were recovered.

They have been identified as Zaid Hassan Malla son of Ghulam Hassan Malla of Mir Sahib Baramulla and Mohd Arif Channa son of Nazir Ahmad Channa of Stadium Colony Baramulla.

It reads that they were involved in cross border smuggling of arms and ammunition at the behest of Pakistan based terror handlers and its further distribution to LeT terrorists for carrying out terror activities.

“Case under Indian Arms Act & UA (P) Act was registered in Police Station Uri and investigations was taken up,” it added.

