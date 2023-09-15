SP Handwara Sheema Qasba proceeds on central deputation, SP Kupwara to hold post of charge

Srinagar: Sheema Nabi Qasba, an IPS officer of 2016 batch, is set to proceed on central deputation after her induction as assistant director in Intelligence Bureau (IB).

In an order, The Jammu & Kashmir Government Friday relieved her from the Union Territory to enable her to take up the new assignment.

Sheema has been inducted in as assistant director in Intelligence Bureau, on deputation basis, for a period of five years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post.

Meanwhile, the J&K Government has ordered that SP Kupwara Yougal Kumar Manhas shall hold the post of SP Handwara, in addition to his own duties, till further orders—

