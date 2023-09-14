LG, DGP Pay Tributes

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, paid homage by laying wreath on the mortal remains of DySP Humayun Bhat who laid down his life during an operation in Anantnag district today, officials said.

The Lt Governor also paid tributes to Indian Army’s Col Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhancok. He said the entire nation stands firmly with their families in this hour of grief.

Later, the Lt Governor met the family members of martyr DySP Humayun Bhat and expressed his deep condolences and stated that the nation is proud of police officers like him.

Meanwhile police in a statement said that on behalf of the J&K Police Pariwar DGP J&K Dilbag Singh has condoled loss of braveheart officers of J&K Police and Army in an encounter at Gadool, Kokernag, Anantnag.

The DGP has said in his message that he is deeply saddened by the terrible loss of three young bravehearts Col. Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonack of 19 RR & DySP Humayun Muzamil Bhat son of retired IG of J&K Police Shri Ghulam Hassan Bhat.

The DGP has said that every loss of life is unfortunate. “Perpetrators of the criminal act would be brought to justice soon.” The DGP extended his sympathies with the bereaved families and said that the whole of J&K Police Force is at the beck and call of their NoK.

