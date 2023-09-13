11 killed, 15 injured in road accident in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur: Police

Jaipur:Eleven people from Gujarat were killed and at least 15 injured when a trailer rammed into their bus from behind in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district early on Wednesday, police said.

The bus was on its way from Gujarat to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh when the accident occurred around 4.30 am, they said.

Expressing grief at the loss of lives and offering condolences to the victims’ families, Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of the kin of the dead and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print