SC protects ex-Army officer, professor against coercive action in two FIRs lodged against them in Manipur

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted protection from any coercive action to a retired colonel against whom an FIR was lodged by the Manipur Police allegedly on the basis of the contents of his book published in January 2022.

The top court also protected a professor against possible coercive action in connection with another FIR lodged on the basis of his alleged speech made in public.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions that no lawyers were willing to take up their cases and appear in the Manipur High Court.

