Rajouri Gunfight: One Militant Killed, Two Armymen, SPO Injured, Operation on

Rajouri: An Unidentified Militant was killed whereas two army personnel and a SPO were injured in ongoing encounter at Narla area of Rajouri district on Tuesday.

ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh said that during the exchange of fire, one militant was killed and also two army troopers and a SPO received bullet wounds. Who were immediately evacuated to nearby hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, operation in the area was underway when this report was being filed.

Earlier, a gunfight erupt between militants and security forces in the Narla area of Rajouri.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print