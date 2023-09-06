Man Evading Arrest Apprehended After 18 Years From Delhi By Crime Branch Kashmir

Srinagar: A Man Evading arrest was apprehended after 18 years by a special team of Economic Offence Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir from Delhi on Tuesday.

In a handout, the crime branch said that its Economic Offences Wing Srinagar has arrested a ‘Proclaimed Offender’ named Sami-ul-Lah Sheikh, S/o Abdul Rashid Sheikh, R/o Darish Kadal, Srinagar (a/p Arampora Nawakadal, Srinagar) from New Delhi. He is wanted in multiple cases of cheating and had been evading arrest for the last 18 years.

The spokesman further said that the modus operandi adopted by the accused individual in committing financial crimes was that he would fabricate fake and forged revenue documents and hoodwink the banks by availing hefty loans against such documents. He had swindled more than one crore of rupees from various banks and had been constantly changing his residential locations since the year 2007 to escape the clutches of law. A special team of Economic Offences Wing Srinagar (Crime Branch Kashmir), which had been assiduously working on tracing the conman, succeeded in locating and arresting him from his hide-out in the Lajpat Nagar area of New Delhi.

In case FIR No. 59/2007 of Police Station Special Crime Wing Srinagar (Crime Branch Kashmir), the accused was involved in hatching a criminal conspiracy to fraudulently avail a loan to the tune of Rs 48 lakh from the Indian Overseas Bank (Branch Dalgate, Srinagar) on the basis of fake and forged revenue documents. The case was charge-sheeted against him (in absentia; u/S 512 CrPC) as well as the other co-accused u/S 420, 468, 471 & 120-B RPC before the Hon’ble court of competent jurisdiction, he said.

In case FIR No. 34/2015 of Police Station Economic Offences Wing Srinagar (Crime Branch Kashmir), the accused was involved in hatching a criminal conspiracy to fraudulently avail a loan to the tune of Rs 37.80 lakh from J&K Bank (Branch Zainakot, Srinagar) on the basis of fake and forged revenue documents. The case was charge-sheeted against him (in absentia; u/S 512 CrPC) as well as the other co-accused u/S 420, 467, 468, 471 & 120-B RPC before the Hon’ble court of competent jurisdiction. During the trial of said case, the Hon’ble Court of Pr. District and Sessions Judge Srinagar had declared him a ‘Proclaimed Offender’, he said.

The accused individual is also wanted in case FIR No. 05/2019 of Police Station Economic Offences Wing Srinagar (Crime Branch Kashmir) which pertains to the availing of a loan to the tune of Rs. 30 lakh by producing fake and forged documents. Consequent upon his arrest, accused Sami-ul-Lah Sheikh has been brought to justice, reads the statement.

