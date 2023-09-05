‘Hardcore’ Militant Killed In Reasi, Searches Continue: Army

Jammu: Army on Tuesday said that a “hardcore” militant was killed in a gunfight in Reasi district. A policeman and a soldier were also stated to have suffered injuries during the course of the gunfight stated to have ensued on Monday in Kalabban area of the district.

“Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police and Special Operation Group has been continuing relentless operations in Jungle areas of Reasi district,” said defence ministry spokesperson based in Jammu, Lt Col Suneel Bartwal.

He said that the joint operation was launched based on specific information about the presence of two armed militants. “Dynamic CT grid was established with extensive deployment in the area of responsibility,” he said.

Based on the intelligence, the Indian Army and J&K police launched a swift Operation in Kalaban area in Reasi district on September 4 . The militants trapped inside the cordoned house, he said, opened fire on the security personnel deployed outside.

In the ensuing heavy fire fight, one militant was neutralized. “A detailed search of the house and the surrounding areas after the encounter resulted in the recovery of one terrorist body alongwith other War like stores to include one AK series assault rifle with magazines,” he said, adding, “Search Operation is in progress.” However, the identity or the group affiliation of the killed militant was not revealed.

Meanwhile, he said, the Indian Army successfully demolished an IED in the same region on September 3. “A major incident has been averted in the region by these two consecutive actions by security forces,” he said, adding, “The presence of these heavily armed terrorists in the hinterland indicates sustained attempts by inimical forces to destabilize the SPPR region.”

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print