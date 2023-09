Srinagar: A minor boy died after being allegedly hit by a tractor in Karnah area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district this morning.

Reports said a minor boy was fatally hit by a tractor bearing registration number JK09C 0019.

The boy identified as one Nooran Shah (around 11 years of age), son of Khadam Hussain, a resident of Chamkote Karnah, died on the spot.

A police official confirming the incident siad that a team is on the spot to collect the necessary details. (GNS)

